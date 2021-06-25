menu-search
Climate-related disclosures for the UK asset management industry—the FCA consults on TCFD-compliant measures

Published on: 25 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Asset managers and asset owners within scope
  • Public report
  • 1: the TCFD entity report
  • Report
  • 2 (to be provided on request only for UK AIFMs and discretionary portfolio managers): the TCFD product report
  • Phased but accelerated implementation
  • TCFD entity report: some more details
  • TCFD product report: some more details
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Matthew Baker, partner, and Chris Ormond, associate director—knowledge, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner discuss the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consultation on climate related disclosure rules and its impact on the UK asset management industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

