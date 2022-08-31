Climate law in investment arbitration—two sides of the same coin

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The role of climate law in investment arbitration is a problematic issue. Even though environmental consciousness and sustainability are increasingly important in today’s world, and investment arbitration tribunals have also recently recognised the importance of adjusting investment law to support the goals of climate law, there seems to exist a clash between the two fields that might be impossible to reconcile. However, as the former Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), José Ángel Gurria, put it, ‘If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change’. Investment arbitration must adapt to the global challenges posed by climate issues. Bendegúz Soós-Nagy, associate at Aceris Law, explores the role of climate law in investment treaty arbitration. or to read the full analysis.