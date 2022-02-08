Climate Change Litigation (Plan B Earth v Prime Minister)

Article summary

Environment analysis: In a renewal hearing for permission to bring a judicial review claim based on the government’s alleged failures to take appropriate action in meeting their climate change commitments, the court refused permission on all grounds. Specifically, the claimants relied on grounds that the government had breached the Paris Agreement, the Climate Change Act 2008 (CCA 2008), and the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) (by way of Articles 2, 8 and 14 of the European Convention of Human Right (ECHR) by failing to take various measures to prevent, mitigate and prepare for the effects of climate change. Although unsuccessful, this case demonstrates the increasing prevalence of a rights-based approach by claimants pursuing climate change litigation. Written by Mark Clarke, partner and Katherine Daley, associate, at White & Case LLP. or to read the full analysis.