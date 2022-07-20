LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Environmental offences / Environmental offences

Legal News

Climate activism

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Climate activism

Article summary

Environment analysis: Margherita Cornaglia, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, discusses the concept of climate activism. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More