Client’s ‘lost chance’ claim caused no loss above settlement already negotiated with solicitors (Kingsley Napley LLP v Harris)

Client’s ‘lost chance’ claim caused no loss above settlement already negotiated with solicitors (Kingsley Napley LLP v Harris)
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A client who alleged that his solicitors did not protect him effectively against a limitation deadline in respect of a claim against his previous solicitors, who had let his claim against architects expire, suffered no loss in addition to the settlement already negotiated. In reaching this position, the court had to apply the authorities on ‘loss of a chance’ and decide if the second solicitors’ breach of duty prevented the client from negotiating a better outcome. This judgment considers both the requirement on the client to show that he would have made a legal claim if able to, and how the relevant third party, in this case his former solicitors, would have responded. It provides a useful example of how courts might investigate the counterfactual position in such cases. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer, writer, and legal trainer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

