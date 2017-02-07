Sign-in Help
Client notification letters for income or assets abroad

Published on: 07 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the background to these changes?
  • What are the client notification obligations brought in by the 2016 Regulations?
  • How should law firms and tax advisers be identifying who should receive such a notification?
  • What form should the notification take?
  • When should the notifications be made?
  • Are there any confidentiality and data protection issues to consider?
  • Are there any potential problems ahead?

Private Client analysis: What are the client notification obligations brought in by the International Tax Compliance (Client Notification) Regulations 2016? Andy Maxfield, partner at Haines Watts Tax Compliance LLP, assesses the situation and outlines the steps law firms and tax advisors should be taking to ensure those who require notification are identified and how to do so. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

