Clear documentation helps avoid power project disputes

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Claim trends show that a major driver of international arbitrations over the building and commissioning of power generation projects is lack of clarity around the scope of work to be performed by different parties. Defining and documenting all participants’ responsibilities from the start can help head off conflicts, say Stephen Garner, managing engineer, Shane Kennett and Mark Fecke, both principal engineers at Exponent Inc. or to read the full analysis.