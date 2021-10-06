Clauses in conflict—construing arbitration, choice of law and jurisdiction clauses (AIG Europe SA (formerly AIG Europe Ltd) v John Wood Group plc)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The court considered an arbitration clause and choice of law and jurisdiction clauses in the context of insurance policies providing for excess cover and whether these clauses were effective to provide the English High Court with exclusive jurisdiction such that anti-suit injunctions, obtained ex parte, should continue. Not only are choice of jurisdiction and law clauses common place in contracts (including outside the insurance industry) but the decision also revisits the principles of general application relating to standard clauses which appear to conflict with clauses subject to closer negotiation. The court gave effect to the arbitration clause as there was no reason to deprive the insurers of their contractual right to an English arbitration. The court construed the clauses providing for the jurisdiction of the High Court and choice of English law to mandate a single jurisdiction on the facts of the case. However, when considering different clauses which provided only for a choice of English law and were otherwise permissive as to jurisdiction, the court found that mandating the applicable law was not sufficient to imply a choice of jurisdiction where there was no other or overarching provision that required a particular jurisdiction. The court also considered whether a failure to disclose advice on a point of law in the jurisdiction of the proceedings to be restrained amounted to a breach of the duty of full and frank disclosure. On the facts, the legal experts agreed there was no more than a risk of an adverse application and that fact had been disclosed in summary terms. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.