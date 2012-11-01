Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark transactions and management

Legal News

Clarity the Guiding Principle in Trademark Applications

Clarity the Guiding Principle in Trademark Applications
Published on: 01 November 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Clarity the Guiding Principle in Trademark Applications
  • Original News
  • Why is this decision important?
  • Is it acceptable to use Nice class headings to specify goods and services in a trade mark application?
  • Do people need to exercise caution when using Nice class headings?
  • In light of the ruling, what is the best approach to future trade mark applications?
  • What are the implications for existing trade mark registrations and pending applications which use the Nice class headings to describe goods and services?
  • Are there any likely future developments?

Article summary

IP&IT Analysis: Is it acceptable to use Nice class headings to specify goods and services in a trade mark application? Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More