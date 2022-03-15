LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Clarity on the timetable for amendments to EHCP following annual review (Re R v Devon County Council)

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details:

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The case clarifies the statutory timeframes relating to the timetable following an annual review of an education, health, care plan (EHCP) where the local authority decides to amend the Plan. Written by Laxmi Patel, partner and head of Education at Boyes Turner LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

