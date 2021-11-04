LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Clarity from High Court on whether FCA/PRA statutory notices are caught by liquidation stays (Re Carillion plc (in liquidation))

Published on: 04 November 2021
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The High Court has held that a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warning notice issued under sections 91 and 123 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) (Section 91 Listing Rules breaches and Section 123 market abuse) is not subject to the liquidation stay on action and proceedings under section 130(2) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) and therefore that the FCA does not need the court’s leave to issue such a warning notice. While technically falling outside the court’s decision, the court’s reasoning will apply to the great majority of statutory notices issued by the FCA, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Bank of England (BoE) under FSMA 2000. It may also apply to the moratorium in administration and other insolvency stays. Written by Duncan Campbell (managing associate at Linklaters) and Paul Sidle (counsel at Linklaters). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

