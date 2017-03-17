- Clarifying general equitable principles (Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa)
- Original news
- What is the background to the case?
- What legal issues does the case involve?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
- What are the practical lessons for advisors?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: Andreas Kistler, litigation partner in the trusts and private wealth & litigation teams, and Louise Woolrich, senior associate, both at Carey Olsen Jersey, examine Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa and argue that the case helpfully revisits, and indeed clarifies, general equitable principles, including the legal requirements necessary to establish either a resulting trust or a constructive trust.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.