Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Restitution, proprietary claims and tracing

Legal News

Clarifying general equitable principles (Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa)

Clarifying general equitable principles (Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa)
Published on: 17 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Clarifying general equitable principles (Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa)
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the case?
  • What legal issues does the case involve?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What are the practical lessons for advisors?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Andreas Kistler, litigation partner in the trusts and private wealth & litigation teams, and Louise Woolrich, senior associate, both at Carey Olsen Jersey, examine Al Tamimi v Al Charmaa and argue that the case helpfully revisits, and indeed clarifies, general equitable principles, including the legal requirements necessary to establish either a resulting trust or a constructive trust. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More