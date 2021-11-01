LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Social housing / Delivering social housing

Legal News

Clarification of the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy (Stonewater v Wealden District Council)

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Clarification of the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy (Stonewater v Wealden District Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The claimant, a leading provider of social housing, sought to challenge District Council’s (the Council) refusal of its application for social housing relief under the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010 (CIL Regulations) in respect of a development of 169 units. The claimant argued that the levy, which totaled over £3m, rendered the scheme unviable. Mrs Justice Thornton held that on a proper construction of the claimant’s obligations, precisely 35% of the units in the development were required to be affordable. On this basis, the Council was entitled to refuse the application for relief; to grant it would have ‘prejudged’ the exercise of its separate discretion to agree to vary the proportion of the units which were to be affordable. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More