Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Fixed costs

Legal News

Clarification of the law on fixed costs in personal injury claims (Whalley v Advantage Insurance)

Clarification of the law on fixed costs in personal injury claims (Whalley v Advantage Insurance)
Published on: 24 October 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Clarification of the law on fixed costs in personal injury claims (Whalley v Advantage Insurance)
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the case?
  • Why is the case significant?
  • What issue arose for the court’s consideration?
  • What did the court decide, and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area? Are there still any unresolved issues practitioners will need to watch out for?
  • How does the decision fit in with other developments in this area of law?
  • What are the implications for practitioners? What will they need to be mindful of when advising in this area?

Article summary

Insurance analysis: Does the fixed costs regime still apply to the interval between the expiry of a Part 36 offer’s period for acceptance and its late acceptance? Nikhil Arora, of Ropewalk Chambers, looks at a new answer to that question in Whalley v Advantage Insurance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More