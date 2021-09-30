- Claims under three payment applications are a single dispute for purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Construction analysis: In this case, decided in the Business and Property Courts in Birmingham, the court found that the claimant had referred a single dispute to adjudication, concerning the sum due to it under its contract with the defendant, even though resolution of the dispute required consideration of the amounts due under three payment applications. It rejected the defendant’s argument that there were in fact three separate disputes, connected with each of the payment applications, such that the adjudicator had no jurisdiction to make a decision on the total sum due in a single adjudication.
