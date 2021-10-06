LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Claims stayed over ships seized in Venezuela (Credit Agricole v Beazley)

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Credit Agricole and DVB Bank have agreed to a stay in their claims seeking several insurers to cover the cost of two ships seized by the Venezuelan Government amid US sanctions.
