- Claims regarding facial recognition and the use of AI in the workplace generally
- What is the background?
- What are the legal claims?
- What are the practical implications?
- What other legal claims may result from an employer’s use of AI?
Article summary
Employment analysis: Two unions are supporting employment tribunal cases against Uber alleging that facial recognition software used to verify an employee’s identity is flawed leading to drivers being indirectly racially discriminated against. Paul Griffin, head of Employment and Labour for Europe, Middle East and Asia, and Amanda Sanders, knowledge director, Precedents, at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP discuss the claims and their practical implications as well as other legal claims that may result from an employer’s use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.