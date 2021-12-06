LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Claims regarding facial recognition and the use of AI in the workplace generally

Published on: 06 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Employment analysis: Two unions are supporting employment tribunal cases against Uber alleging that facial recognition software used to verify an employee's identity is flawed leading to drivers being indirectly racially discriminated against. Paul Griffin, head of Employment and Labour for Europe, Middle East and Asia, and Amanda Sanders, knowledge director, Precedents, at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP discuss the claims and their practical implications as well as other legal claims that may result from an employer's use of artificial intelligence (AI).

