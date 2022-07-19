- Claims pursued in Cypriot court under articles of association fell within arbitration agreement in shareholders’ agreement (NDK Ltd v HUO Holding Ltd and another)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The English Commercial Court, in this judgement, concluded that there was a ‘strong public interest’ position that commercial parties having freely agreed to resolve their disputes by arbitration should be kept to their decision and the courts will not lightly entertain a suggestion that a dispute between commercial parties was incapable, as a matter of public policy, of being submitted to arbitration. Accordingly, the court rejected NDK’s appeal and argument that foreign claims brought under Cypriot Articles of Association (Articles) did not fall within an arbitration agreement in a shareholders’ agreement (SHA). It held that any rational businessperson could only have intended that the arbitration agreement would apply to any disputes between the shareholders in connection with the SHA, even if formulated by reference to the Articles. Written by Sandip Patel QC, FCIArb, managing partner Aliant Law and barrister 33 Bedford Row.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.