Claims brought by the victims of abuse are dismissed as public authorities are generally under no duty of care to prevent the occurrence of harm (CJ v Wiltshire Police)

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Claims brought by the victims of abuse are dismissed as public authorities are generally under no duty of care to prevent the occurrence of harm (CJ v Wiltshire Police)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Negligence
  • Article 3 ECHR
  • Conclusion
  • Case details

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This case analyses the liability of the police in negligence and under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) to compensate child victims of rape and sexual assault which would not have occurred had a report of downloading obscene images of children onto a family laptop computer been competently investigated. The judge found that properly analysed it was an example of an omissions case—the police had not caused the harm, created or increased the danger or made matters worse. They had merely carried out an ineffectual investigation and thereby failed to confer on the children, the ‘benefit’ of not being the victims of sexual crime. There was no duty on the police to protect them from the crimes of a third party and none of the Tofaris exceptions to the omissions principle applied as the investigating officer had not assumed responsibility, had not stopped another person protecting the children and he/the force was not in control of the risk. Neither were damages available for just satisfaction as the judge decided that there was no Article 3 European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) duty to carry out an effective investigation. Written by Nicholas Bowen KC , barrister at Doughty Street Chambers and Daniel Lemberger Cooper, solicitor at Imran Khan and Partners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

