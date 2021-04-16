Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Civil fraud

Legal News

Claims arising from a fraudulent investment scheme resulting in corporate insolvency (Biscoe (as joint liquidators of Equitable Law Capital Ltd) v Milner)

Claims arising from a fraudulent investment scheme resulting in corporate insolvency (Biscoe (as joint liquidators of Equitable Law Capital Ltd) v Milner)
Published on: 16 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claims arising from a fraudulent investment scheme resulting in corporate insolvency (Biscoe (as joint liquidators of Equitable Law Capital Ltd) v Milner)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The third respondent
  • The sixth and seventh respondents
  • The effect of the settlement agreement
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The applicants (a company in liquidation (‘ELC’) and its liquidators) sought compensation in relation to, among other things, fraudulent trading and wrongful trading against various respondents. ELC’s only business was the running of an investment scheme. The scheme—which had been fraudulent from its inception—failed and ELC went into insolvent liquidation. The two main questions were (1) to what extent various respondents who had been involved in the scheme were liable to pay compensation and (2) whether a settlement agreement entered into with two of the respondents barred the claims against the others. It was held that one respondent, a de facto director of ELC, was liable in wrongful trading, fraudulent trading, misfeasance, and on the ground that payments made to him constituted transactions at an undervalue. The settlement agreement did not bar the claim against him or any of the other respondents (although the claims against the other respondents failed). Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More