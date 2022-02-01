LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Detailed assessment

Legal News

Claimant unable to commence detailed assessment after successful preliminary issue trial on liability (ABA v University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust)

Published on: 01 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claimant unable to commence detailed assessment after successful preliminary issue trial on liability (ABA v University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A costs judge set aside a claimant’s Notice of Commencement in detailed assessment proceedings commenced following success at a preliminary issue trial on liability. The costs judge decided that the claimant had no entitlement to commence assessment proceedings until the conclusion of the proceedings, which meant waiting until the pending trial on quantum had been determined. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More