Claimant succeeds on vicarious liability and limitation in abuse claim (AB v Chethams School of Music)

Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The court determined issues of primary liability, limitation and vicarious liability in a case for damages for sexual assault brought by a former pupil of a music school. The pupil was subjected to sexual assault by her music teacher, who was also her guardian, when she was 15. She issued a claim against the school some 15 years after the expiry of limitation. The school disputed that the assaults had occurred, disputed vicarious liability, and relied on limitation. The court decided all issues in favour of the claimant. The case involves an interesting application of the principles of ‘dual vicarious liability’ in circumstances where the majority of the assaults took place off the school’s premises. The judgment also contains a detailed discussion of the principles of limitation in cases of sexual assault. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

