LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Clinical negligence / Liability

Legal News

Claimant succeeds in her claim arising from negligent pre-conception advice given to her mother (Toombes v Mitchell)

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claimant succeeds in her claim arising from negligent pre-conception advice given to her mother (Toombes v Mitchell)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant alleged that the defendant negligently failed to advise her mother to take folic acid before she became pregnant. Her case was brought on the basis that but for that negligence, her mother would have waited until she had taken supplements before attempting to conceive. The defendant disputed the claimant’s entitlement to bring a claim of this nature and also denied the factual case brought against it. In her preliminary issue judgment of 2020, Mrs Justice Lambert found that the claimant was entitled to bring the claim. It therefore proceeded to a trial on liability which was heard in 2021. Her Honour Judge Coe found for the claimant. He preferred her mother’s evidence of her recollection of the advice given over the doctor’s brief contemporaneous note that indicated folates were discussed and his evidence of his standard practice at the time. Written by Megan Griffiths, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As