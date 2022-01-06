Claimant succeeds in her claim arising from negligent pre-conception advice given to her mother (Toombes v Mitchell)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant alleged that the defendant negligently failed to advise her mother to take folic acid before she became pregnant. Her case was brought on the basis that but for that negligence, her mother would have waited until she had taken supplements before attempting to conceive. The defendant disputed the claimant’s entitlement to bring a claim of this nature and also denied the factual case brought against it. In her preliminary issue judgment of 2020, Mrs Justice Lambert found that the claimant was entitled to bring the claim. It therefore proceeded to a trial on liability which was heard in 2021. Her Honour Judge Coe found for the claimant. He preferred her mother’s evidence of her recollection of the advice given over the doctor’s brief contemporaneous note that indicated folates were discussed and his evidence of his standard practice at the time. Written by Megan Griffiths, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.