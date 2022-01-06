Claimant succeeds in her claim arising from negligent pre-conception advice given to her mother (Toombes v Mitchell)

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant alleged that the defendant negligently failed to advise her mother to take folic acid before she became pregnant. Her case was brought on the basis that but for that negligence, her mother would have waited until she had taken supplements before attempting to conceive. The defendant disputed the claimant’s entitlement to bring a claim of this nature and also denied the factual case brought against it. In her preliminary issue judgment of 2020, Mrs Justice Lambert found that the claimant was entitled to bring the claim. It therefore proceeded to a trial on liability which was heard in 2021. Her Honour Judge Coe found for the claimant. He preferred her mother’s evidence of her recollection of the advice given over the doctor’s brief contemporaneous note that indicated folates were discussed and his evidence of his standard practice at the time. Written by Megan Griffiths, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care
Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a
PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise
Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)
0330 161 1234