Claimant recovers damages from MIB 24 years after accident—settlement approved, but amount to remain confidential (Johnson v Secretary of State for Transport and MIB)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: It took two claims and 24 years, but in March 2021 the claimant, Katie Johnson, finally concluded a claim commenced in 2000 following a catastrophic accident in 1997 when she was aged seven. The court approved a final settlement that confirmed acceptance of a need for CPR 21 intervention even where capacity (or lack thereof) was disputed. Further, the court allowed the damages amount to remain confidential and part of a Tomlin order. Written by Emily Formby QC, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or to read the full analysis.