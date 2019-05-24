Sign-in Help
Claimant recovers court fee notwithstanding eligibility for remission (Ian Cook v Malcolm Nicholls Ltd)

Published on: 24 May 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Dispute Resolution analysis: Michael Fletcher, head of costs and advocacy at Glaisyers Solicitors LLP, examines a County Court decision that the claimant in a personal injury case could recover a court fee despite not having applied for a remission to which, the defendant argued, the claimant would have been entitled. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

