Claimant not bound by fixed recoverable costs based on ‘reasonable belief of the value of the claim’ (Platkevicius v Etills Ltd)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant suffered a partial finger amputation in an accident at work. At the point of instruction his solicitors assessed that the claim had a value of more than £25,000. As such, they sent a letter of claim to his employer, Etills, rather than following the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers' Liability and Public Liability) Claims (EL/PL Protocol). The matter settled for £18,000 in damages. In the detailed assessment proceedings, Etills argued that it had been unreasonable to value the claim at more than £25,000; therefore the claimant should be restricted to fixed costs on the basis that the electronic portal should have been used. The court held that the express language used within the EL/PL Protocol is clear and unambiguous and that a claimant's solicitor should make an objectively reasonable assessment of quantum, based on the information reasonably available at the time. It was concluded that the initial valuation of the claim had not been unreasonable and the claimant was therefore not limited to fixed recoverable costs. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions.