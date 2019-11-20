Claimant cannot recover court fee after failing to apply for remission (Stoney v Allianz Insurance plc)

Personal Injury analysis: Paul Hughes, barrister at Kings Chambers, examines a County Court decision where the claimant could not recover the court fee paid to issue the claim as a disbursement from the defendant. The district judge held that as the claimant was unemployed they could have applied for court fee remission and therefore, as they had not applied, the fee was unreasonably incurred.
