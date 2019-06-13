Sign-in Help
Claim unsuitable for the portal nevertheless subject to fixed costs in CPR 45 Section IIIA (Hammond v SIG)

Published on: 13 June 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claim unsuitable for the portal nevertheless subject to fixed costs in CPR 45 Section IIIA (Hammond v SIG)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This analysis examines the costs consequences of a personal injury claim which was always reasonably valued at more than the upper financial limit applicable to the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims but which was nevertheless uploaded to the applicable Portal after a letter of claim had been sent to the defendant. Did the protocol and consequential fixed costs still apply, when is a claim ‘started’ for the purpose of the protocol and how does acceptance of a Part 36 offer impact the costs recovery? Written by Jon Lord, associate at Weightmans LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

