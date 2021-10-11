Claim for material contribution to stroke dismissed (Thorley v Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant brought a negligence claim after he suffered a stroke following a coronary angiogram. The claimant suffered from atrial fibrillation and was taking daily warfarin, which had been stopped four days prior to the angiogram and not restarted for two days thereafter. The claimant alleged that the warfarin should not have been stopped for more than three days, and that the cessation caused or materially contributed to the occurrence of the stroke. The Trust admitted warfarin should have been restarted a day sooner, but did not otherwise admit breach, and denied causation in full. Mr Justice Soole held that the Trust was not in breach beyond the extent of its admission. He dismissed the claimant’s case on ‘but-for’ probability. He went on to hold that material contribution did not apply as there was only a single tortfeasor and the stroke was an indivisible injury. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.