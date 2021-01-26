Sign-in Help
Claim for disclosure of trustee minutes fails as they neither supplement nor alter plan rules (Mr N PO-29382)

Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mr N (PO-29382) the Pensions Ombudsman rejected a complaint that a scheme had negligently misrepresented the status of a pension increase rule and failed to comply with its statutory disclosure obligations. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

