Claim by adult son for financial provision from parents fails on appeal (Siddiqui v Siddiqui)

Article summary

Family analysis: A 41-year-old son claimed financial provision from his parents under section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973) section 15 and Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989), and under the inherent jurisdiction, claiming that those statutory provisions gave the court power to make orders in his favour either ‘by a traditional approach to statutory construction’ or, alternatively, ‘by a process of reading down’, in accordance with section 3 of the Human Rights Act 1998(HRA 1998). He also claimed that there was a breach of Articles, 2, 6 and 8 and Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). The Court of Appeal agreed with the first instance judge that the statutory language was clear, neither provision could be ‘read down’ and that the claims did not fall within the ambit of any of those provisions of the ECHR. Paul Infield, barrister, arbitrator and mediator at 36 Family, looks at the issues. or to read the full analysis.