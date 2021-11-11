LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Private children / Periodical payments for children

Legal News

Claim by adult son for financial provision from parents fails on appeal (Siddiqui v Siddiqui)

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claim by adult son for financial provision from parents fails on appeal (Siddiqui v Siddiqui)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: A 41-year-old son claimed financial provision from his parents under section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973) section 15 and Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989), and under the inherent jurisdiction, claiming that those statutory provisions gave the court power to make orders in his favour either ‘by a traditional approach to statutory construction’ or, alternatively, ‘by a process of reading down’, in accordance with section 3 of the Human Rights Act 1998(HRA 1998). He also claimed that there was a breach of Articles, 2, 6 and 8 and Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). The Court of Appeal agreed with the first instance judge that the statutory language was clear, neither provision could be ‘read down’ and that the claims did not fall within the ambit of any of those provisions of the ECHR. Paul Infield, barrister, arbitrator and mediator at 36 Family, looks at the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More