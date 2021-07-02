Claim by a bankrupt against their trustee in bankruptcy (Cassanova v Cockerton)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Addy QC refused permission for a discharged bankrupt to bring proceedings against their trustee in bankruptcy (trustee) pursuant to section 304(2) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Ms Cassanova had made ‘serious and somewhat roving assertions of misconduct and breach of duty’ against the trustee (at para [12]). It was held that there was no reasonably meritorious cause of action and that there was no evidence that allowing the application to proceed would result in benefit to the estate. The decision summarises the principles to be applied at the permission stage of an application under IA 1986, s 304 and demonstrates the high bar which a bankrupt must overcome in order to successfully challenge the conduct of a trustee under that provision. The decision also demonstrates the relevance of the conduct of the bankrupt to the court’s discretion. Written by Mairi Innes, barrister at Enterprise Chambers instructed by Barker Gotelee LLP and acting on the respondent trustee.
