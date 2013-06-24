Claim based on arts 49 and 56 TFEU was not a 'civil and commercial' matter and not covered by Regulation 44/2001 (British Airways v SEPLA)

The Commercial Court held that it had no jurisdiction under Council Regulation (EC) 44/2001 (on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters) to try the claimants' claim against the first defendant Spanish trade union. The court held that the claims, which were based on arts 49 and 56 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, were not 'civil and commercial' matters and as such were not covered by the Regulation.
