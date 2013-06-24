Sign-in Help
Claim based on arts 49 and 56 TFEU was not a 'civil and commercial' matter and not covered by Regulation 44/2001 (British Airways v SEPLA)

Published on: 24 June 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment

Article summary

The Commercial Court held that it had no jurisdiction under Council Regulation (EC) 44/2001 (on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters) to try the claimants' claim against the first defendant Spanish trade union. The court held that the claims, which were based on arts 49 and 56 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, were not 'civil and commercial' matters and as such were not covered by the Regulation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

