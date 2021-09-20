- Cladding remediation—where are we?
- Breakdown of the £5.1bn fund
- Social Sector ACM Cladding Remediation Fund
- Private Sector ACM Cladding Remediation Fund
- Non-ACM cladding
- Fund intervention
- Latest data in respect of remediation
- Commentary
- MHCLG Committee
- Other issues
- Looking forward
- Conclusion
Article summary
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Up and down the country buildings clad in aluminium composite material (ACM) are in various stages of ‘repair’ as the process of stripping and replacing non-compliant ACM is undertaken. Some buildings have been fully remediated, others are being remediated and no doubt that process in respect of some premises has not even started. Cladding remediation data continues to be produced and placed into the public domain. The situation is complex and evolving. Giles Tagg, partner and Thomas Adamson, solicitor, both of Beale & Co, examine the current position with an eye towards the reported criticisms against the Government’s ‘Building Safety Programme’ and comment on potential insurance implications.
