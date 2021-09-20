LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Cladding remediation—where are we?

Published on: 20 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Up and down the country buildings clad in aluminium composite material (ACM) are in various stages of ‘repair’ as the process of stripping and replacing non-compliant ACM is undertaken. Some buildings have been fully remediated, others are being remediated and no doubt that process in respect of some premises has not even started. Cladding remediation data continues to be produced and placed into the public domain. The situation is complex and evolving. Giles Tagg, partner and Thomas Adamson, solicitor, both of Beale & Co, examine the current position with an eye towards the reported criticisms against the Government’s ‘Building Safety Programme’ and comment on potential insurance implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

