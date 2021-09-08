LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Decision in Moldova v Komstroy raises further questions

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What is this development about?
Law360: A ruling from the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) conclusively barring the arbitration of investment disputes between EU Member States and EU investors under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) has prompted important follow-up questions on how tribunals and enforcing courts outside the EU will react.
