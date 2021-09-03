LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
CJEU says tax evader can be charged with money laundering

Published on: 03 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: EU law does not stop the perpetrator of a criminal offence from being prosecuted for both the predicate offence as well as laundering the money gained from the crime, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said in a preliminary ruling delivered on 2 September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

