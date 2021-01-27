CJEU rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities (VL v Szpital Kliniczny im. dra J. Babińskiego Samodzielny Publiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej w Krakowie)

Article summary

Employment analysis: As a matter of general principle, the concept of discrimination referred to in Article 2 of the Equal Treatment Directive can include a difference in treatment within a group of people who have disabilities. Direct discrimination may occur where an employer applies a criterion that is inextricably linked to disability, eg a requirement that cannot be met by employees whose disability status is already known to the employer. Indirect discrimination may occur where an apparently neutral practice puts employees with disabilities at a particular disadvantage due to the nature of their disabilities, eg if employees with visible disabilities are at a particular disadvantage compared to employees with invisible disabilities, unless that practice can be objectively justified, according to the CJEU. or to read the full analysis.