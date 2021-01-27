Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct

Legal News

CJEU rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities (VL v Szpital Kliniczny im. dra J. Babińskiego Samodzielny Publiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej w Krakowie)

CJEU rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities (VL v Szpital Kliniczny im. dra J. Babińskiego Samodzielny Publiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej w Krakowie)
Published on: 27 January 2021
Updated on: 27 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CJEU rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities (VL v Szpital Kliniczny im. dra J. Babińskiego Samodzielny Publiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej w Krakowie)
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Domestic proceedings
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: As a matter of general principle, the concept of discrimination referred to in Article 2 of the Equal Treatment Directive can include a difference in treatment within a group of people who have disabilities. Direct discrimination may occur where an employer applies a criterion that is inextricably linked to disability, eg a requirement that cannot be met by employees whose disability status is already known to the employer. Indirect discrimination may occur where an apparently neutral practice puts employees with disabilities at a particular disadvantage due to the nature of their disabilities, eg if employees with visible disabilities are at a particular disadvantage compared to employees with invisible disabilities, unless that practice can be objectively justified, according to the CJEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More