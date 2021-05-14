CJEU rules double jeopardy rules can halt arrest

Law360, London: Individuals prosecuted for crimes in one EU member state or the Schengen Area should not face arrest in another member state at the behest of nations outside the Schengen Area and the EU—but only if there exists a final judicial decision in respect of that individual, the Court of Justice ruled on 12 May 2021.
