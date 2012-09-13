CJEU opinion: considers scope of regulation governing cross-jurisdictional evidence (ProRail NV v DB Schenker NV)

The European Court has found that a court of a Member State where substantive civil proceedings have been commenced may choose to adduce expert evidence in another Member State by its own judicial process. It would only be compelled to apply Regulation 1206/2001, which provides a procedure for cross-jurisdictional evidence, if the co-operation of the authorities of the latter Member State was required (for example, the evidence will involve records or information which the Member State itself holds).
