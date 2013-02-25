CJEU on obtaining cross-border expert evidence (ProRail BV v Xpedys NV and ors)

Article summary

The Court of Justice of the European Union has held that where a court of a Member State appoints a judicial expert whose remit includes the carrying out of investigations and obtaining of evidence in another Member State, a correct interpretation of Articles 1(1)(b) and 17 of Council Regulation (EC) No 1206/2001 on cooperation between the courts of the Member States in the taking of evidence in civil or commercial matters, does not mean that the court appointing the expert must take evidence only by use of the methods prescribed by the Regulation. or to read the full analysis.