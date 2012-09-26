Sign-in Help
CJEU offers guidance in relation to ‘other family members’

Published on: 26 September 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What issues did the case raise?
  • To what extent does the CJEU’s ruling clarify the law in this area?
  • Are there any unresolved issues or grey areas?
  • What does this decision mean for domestic legislation and policy?
  • What should lawyers be advising their clients?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: What does the recent CJEU case mean for 'other family members' (OFM) in relation to claiming a right of residence in the UK? Navtej Singh Ahluwalia, Barrister at Garden Court Chambers, says the judgment makes clear those wishing to sponsor OFMs to reside with them in the UK need to establish dependency or membership of a household prior to their entry into the UK.

