Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Agency and distribution / Distribution

Legal News

CJEU not impressed by selective distributor's prestigious image

CJEU not impressed by selective distributor's prestigious image
Published on: 17 October 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CJEU not impressed by selective distributor's prestigious image
  • Report
  • Background
  • Decision
  • What now?

Article summary

The CJEU ruled on 13 October 2011 that a clause in a selective distribution agreement prohibiting internet sales does amount to a restriction on competition by object, unless that clause can be objectively justified, and that the aim of maintaining a prestigious image was not objective justification alone. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More