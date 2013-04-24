Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Environmental disputes and proceedings / Judicial review

Legal News

CJEU gives guidance on costs in Aarhus cases

CJEU gives guidance on costs in Aarhus cases
Published on: 24 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CJEU gives guidance on costs in Aarhus cases
  • Original news
  • What were the main points of the case and does it break new ground in terms of environmental justice costs?
  • Does this now clarify the meaning of ‘prohibitive expense’? What do judges need to do now, and how should lawyers advise their clients in terms of costs expectations?
  • Does this mainly follow A-G Kokott’s opinion, or does it differ in some respects?
  • How does this decision sit with the government’s cost cap proposals and will the government need to re-think these in light of this case?

Article summary

Environment analysis: What should the court take into account when considering costs in environmental cases? James Maurici QC, of Landmark Chamber, explains the details and implications of the European Court of Justice’s (CJEU) decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More