CJEU finds EU VAT rightly due on travellers’ roaming charges under use and enjoyment (SK Telecom v Finanzamt Graz-Stadt)

Tax analysis: In SK Telecom, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) held that roaming charges made by a South Korean mobile phone provider to South Korean customers visiting Austria ought to have been subject to Austrian VAT.
