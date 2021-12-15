LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
CJEU decision following a reference by the UK concerning a claim by an injured person against an insurer and the interpretation of Article 13(2) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) (BT v EB)

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Justice has answered the vexed question (sometimes called the Keefe question) as to whether an insured can always be joined to a direct action against an insurer under Article 13(3) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast). The Court of Justice has answered the question in the negative. The Court of Justice’s decision directly conflicts with the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the Keefe case itself. Referral of the question to the Court of Justice in other recent cases never quite came to fruition. BT v EB was a last-gasp referral by the English courts, on the day before the end of the Brexit transition period. There is now a post-Brexit decision by the Court of Justice (referred by the English court itself) in direct conflict with an earlier Court of Appeal decision. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

