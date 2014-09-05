Sign-in Help
CJEU clarifies application of provisions in European orders for payment regulation (eco cosmetics v Dupuy)

Published on: 05 September 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Dispute Resolution analysis: the CJEU has safeguarded the position of defendants, subject to European orders for payment (EOPs), by clarifying that failures by the claimants to follow the correct procedure within the European order for payment regulation: Regulation (EC) No. 1896/2006 will mean that the provisions requiring a statement of opposition by the defendant will not apply. Defendants are also to be provided with an opportunity to raise irregularities even where the EOP has been declared to be enforceable. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

