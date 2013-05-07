Sign-in Help
CJEU challenges UK VAT group practices

CJEU challenges UK VAT group practices
Published on: 07 May 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • What was the basis for the European Commission’s challenge to the UK’s (and other countries’) legislation on VAT grouping?
  • What was at stake for UK groups of companies—for instance, for holding companies, and for acquisition vehicles?
  • What did the CJEU decide? Is it all good news for taxpayers?
  • Is this likely to have any impact on the European Commission’s proposal to amend EU legislation so that only taxable persons are eligible to be members of VAT groups (COM/2009/325)?
  • What should lawyers do next?

Tax analysis: Why has the European Commission challenged the UK’s position on VAT groups? Ben Brown, senior associate at Allen & Overy, says the decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is good news for tax payers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

