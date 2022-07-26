Civil Procedure Rules amended to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings

Environment analysis: Freya Foster, barrister at Henderson Chambers, discusses the new regime for environmental review proceedings, introduced in the Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not
SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code
Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued
Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of
0330 161 1234