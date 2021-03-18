Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Judgments and orders

Legal News

Civil Procedure—handing down reserved judgments after settlement (Beriwala v Woodstone Properties (Birmingham) Ltd)

Civil Procedure—handing down reserved judgments after settlement (Beriwala v Woodstone Properties (Birmingham) Ltd)
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Civil Procedure—handing down reserved judgments after settlement (Beriwala v Woodstone Properties (Birmingham) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court provided guidance on the factors to be taken into account when applying its discretion as to whether to hand down a reserved judgment when the parties have reached settlement after the conclusion of a trial. The court held that it was appropriate to not hand down judgment and gave significant weight to avoiding future expenditure of private and public resources on the proceedings. There was no strong public interest to balance against those factors in the particular circumstances of the case. Parties who wish to avoid a public judgment, particularly if findings on dishonesty may be made, are well-advised to reach settlement before the draft judgment is received. Written by Barry Smith, associate, at Aliant Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More