Civil Procedure—handing down reserved judgments after settlement (Beriwala v Woodstone Properties (Birmingham) Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court provided guidance on the factors to be taken into account when applying its discretion as to whether to hand down a reserved judgment when the parties have reached settlement after the conclusion of a trial. The court held that it was appropriate to not hand down judgment and gave significant weight to avoiding future expenditure of private and public resources on the proceedings. There was no strong public interest to balance against those factors in the particular circumstances of the case. Parties who wish to avoid a public judgment, particularly if findings on dishonesty may be made, are well-advised to reach settlement before the draft judgment is received. Written by Barry Smith, associate, at Aliant Law.