Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols

Published on: 18 January 2021
  • How well do the PAPs work in practice?
  • Are there any particular factors that tend to influence how well the PAPs work in practice? If so, what are those factors?
  • What, if anything, about the existing provisions would you wish to see retained (and why)?
  • What, if anything, about the existing provisions do you consider should be changed and/or clarified (and why)?
  • What are the CJC’s proposed terms of reference for the review?

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Civil Justice Council (CJC) has launched a review of the pre-action protocols (PAPs). The review is intended to look at all aspects of the PAPs including their purpose, whether they are working effectively in practice and what reforms, if any, are required. Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, discusses the review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

